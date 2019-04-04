Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other Duke Realty news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,328 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,212.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,169.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-raises-position-in-duke-realty-corp-dre.html.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.