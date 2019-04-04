Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ranger Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

In other news, CFO John Brandon Blossman acquired 4,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $27,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 61.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 876,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 335,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.47.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.