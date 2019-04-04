Ralph Izzo Sells 52,407 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,065,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 464,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,096,146.48.
- On Friday, February 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,846,224.17.
- On Wednesday, January 2nd, Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $2,665,893.22.
NYSE PEG opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $60.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.