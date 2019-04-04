RadNet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (RDNT)

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,649% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

In other news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 11,556 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $170,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,556 shares of company stock valued at $672,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RadNet by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $257.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

