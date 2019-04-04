R. H. Seale Sells 53,908 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 53,908 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $3,764,395.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,656,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $68.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -183.95 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price target on Q2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth $253,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

