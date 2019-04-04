Quilter (QLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.36

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.36 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 152.36 ($1.99), with a volume of 5354303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target (down from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Quilter to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Quilter’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 38,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89), for a total value of £56,104.85 ($73,310.92).

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

