Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp (BLN) Boosted by Beacon Securities

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

BLN opened at C$5.90 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $282.89 million and a PE ratio of -25.76.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.54 million during the quarter.

In other Blackline Safety news, Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at C$158,586.40.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

