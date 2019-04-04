Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.16.

KMI opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.7% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 91,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,647,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,620,000 after buying an additional 3,314,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 399.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 82,136 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 154.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 235,427,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,468,414.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 150,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $2,746,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,777,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,088,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,740,712 shares of company stock valued at $51,962,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.