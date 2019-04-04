Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Renal Associates in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARA. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Leerink Swann lowered American Renal Associates to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.46 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

