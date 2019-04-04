Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $127.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

