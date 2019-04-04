Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Argus began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

NYSE CMA opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Comerica has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

