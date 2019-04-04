PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 175.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,927 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PVH were worth $77,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $124.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $86.46 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

