Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 772 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $64.36 and a twelve month high of $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $155,881.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $166,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

