PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Shares of PTB stock opened at A$0.71 ($0.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09. PTB Group has a twelve month low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of A$0.73 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get PTB Group alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/ptb-group-ltd-ptb-declares-final-dividend-of-0-07.html.

About PTB Group

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PTB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.