Prototanium One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (PR)

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Prototanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prototanium has traded flat against the US dollar. Prototanium has a total market cap of $124,560.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prototanium alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000393 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Prototanium

PR is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,169 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno

Buying and Selling Prototanium

Prototanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prototanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prototanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.