Prophecy Development (PCY) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) shot up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 252,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 266,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

