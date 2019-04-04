Prologis (PLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.15

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $72.97, with a volume of 121490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

