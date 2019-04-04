Progress Software (PRGS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRGS. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progress Software by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Progress Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 189.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

