Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNX opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $415.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.45. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. Research analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,828,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 727,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,046,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 727,575 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,495,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,453,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

