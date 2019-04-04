PRiVCY (PRIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $333.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $51,338.00 and $333.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00387490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01714448 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00261450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $750.73 or 0.15149850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,130,977 coins and its circulating supply is 16,463,946 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

