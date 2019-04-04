Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 490 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.19. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial downgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

