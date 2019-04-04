Private Trust Co. NA Buys 5,002 Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.23% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Get Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/private-trust-co-na-buys-5002-shares-of-global-x-msci-china-consumer-discretionary-etf-chiq.html.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.