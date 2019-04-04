Private Trust Co. NA Buys 5,002 Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.23% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $19.98.
Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
