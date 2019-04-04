Principal Financial Group (PFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus on fee-based revenue sources has been helping Principal Financial earn steadily and limiting its exposure to the interest rate environment as well. The company targets an ROE expansion of 30-60 basis points annually and a long-term earnings growth rate between 9% and 12%. Its inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying the global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. Its assets under management have also seen a consistent rise. It aims at $1-$1.4-billion capital deployment in 2019 and targets to pay 40% of net income as dividend in future. However, higher leverage inducing an increase in interest and dilution from acquisition are headwinds for Principal Financial. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. It is set to release its first-quarter results on Apr 25. A Zacks Rank #3 combined with Earnings ESP of +5.72% makes us reasonably confident of earnings beat.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFG. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.89.

NYSE PFG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 92,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,503. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $247,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,137,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,430,000 after buying an additional 1,155,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,017,000 after buying an additional 550,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,108,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,489,000 after buying an additional 1,619,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,047,000 after buying an additional 264,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

