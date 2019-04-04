Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.21 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (X)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of United States Steel worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,290,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,388 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,342,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 851,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $14,683,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,829,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,480,000 after acquiring an additional 654,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 342,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $227,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,295.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Argus lowered their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered United States Steel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

