Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (MAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,622 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Masco by 2,789.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,017,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 982,170 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $39.59 on Thursday. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In related news, insider Keith J. Allman sold 51,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $2,042,089.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,966,187.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Masco to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.69 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

