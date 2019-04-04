PRGX Global (PRGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.17

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $176.57 million, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. PRGX Global had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PRGX Global by 89.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PRGX Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PRGX Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in PRGX Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PRGX Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

