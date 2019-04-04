Shares of Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 11,631,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 48,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $6.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Premier African Minerals (PREM) Shares Up 6.9%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/premier-african-minerals-prem-shares-up-6-9.html.

About Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.