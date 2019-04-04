Powell Industries (POWL) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.73

News stories about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

POWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Powell Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

NASDAQ POWL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,938. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.22). Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $109.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Powell Industries (POWL) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.73” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/powell-industries-powl-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-73.html.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.