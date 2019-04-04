POPCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $194,989.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, LBank and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $731.90 or 0.14923403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010719 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,349,140 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Bit-Z, GDAC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

