PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Million

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00386932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.01692762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00261765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

