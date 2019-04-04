Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,913 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 268,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 211,019 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 178.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

PBI opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 100.78%. The firm had revenue of $947.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

