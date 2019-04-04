Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth about $12,252,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 54.6% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of PJC stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

