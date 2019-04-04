Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,617,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,615,123,000 after buying an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,161,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,164,000 after buying an additional 309,895 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,962,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,426,000 after buying an additional 1,907,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,849,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,423,000 after buying an additional 274,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $7,443,058.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.76. 769,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,112. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

