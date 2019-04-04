Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Imperial Capital set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.41.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 204,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 39,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 93,529 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

