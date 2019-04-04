Pinnacle Bank Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ResMed by 15,868.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241,994 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $756,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $1,699,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,145. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

