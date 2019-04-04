Pinnacle Bank Purchases New Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,502,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 550,341 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $162,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,002,166.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $622,730.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,555 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/pinnacle-bank-purchases-new-holdings-in-hershey-co-hsy.html.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.