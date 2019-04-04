Pinnacle Bank Buys Shares of 786 Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,509,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $197,608,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ventas by 5,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ventas by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,978,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,831 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2,095.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,685,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $4,363,503.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,464 shares of company stock worth $6,900,138. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pinnacle Bank Buys Shares of 786 Ventas, Inc. (VTR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/pinnacle-bank-buys-shares-of-786-ventas-inc-vtr.html.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.