Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.29

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 28638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 375,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,180,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,203,000 after acquiring an additional 834,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,678,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 326,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 162,893 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/piedmont-office-realty-trust-pdm-sets-new-52-week-high-at-21-29.html.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.