Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0019

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $138,665.00 and $0.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.02517702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00476486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020349 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012966 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00033160 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,225 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.