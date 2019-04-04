Phoenix Group (PHNX) PT Raised to GBX 694

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 694 ($9.07) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 814 ($10.64) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Phoenix Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 781.83 ($10.22).

Shares of LON PHNX traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 701.20 ($9.16). The company had a trading volume of 458,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $22.60. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 5,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($42,859.01).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

