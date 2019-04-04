Phoenix Global Mining Ltd (PGM) Insider Andre Cohen Acquires 20,000 Shares

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd (LON:PGM) insider Andre Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of Phoenix Global Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,920.03).

Andre Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Andre Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of Phoenix Global Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £3,200 ($4,181.37).

PGM stock opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.19) on Thursday. Phoenix Global Mining Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.65 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

Phoenix Global Mining Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, tungsten, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property located in the Alder Creek mining district, Custer county, Idaho.

