Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $1.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Rand Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 150,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

