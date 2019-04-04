Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,775.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,647,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,201,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $110,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,598,000 after acquiring an additional 885,979 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,531,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/phillips-66-psx-holdings-raised-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.