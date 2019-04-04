PGT Innovations (PGTI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut PGT Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $798.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $189.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,282. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,374,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,590,000 after purchasing an additional 205,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 917,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 917,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,997,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,517,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.