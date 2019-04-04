Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €150.00 ($174.42) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €150.33 ($174.81).

PFV opened at €147.80 ($171.86) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a fifty-two week high of €159.20 ($185.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

