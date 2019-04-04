PetroChina (PTR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Notwithstanding PetroChina's impressive y/y results in 2018, the investment theis of the Chinese energy giant has been downgraded to 'Sell'. There are concerns regarding prospects for the firm's oil production growth, considering its heavy exposure to significantly mature-producing areas. A limited international operation and an ambitious investment program gives investors more reason to steer clear of the stock. Persistent marketing headwinds, reflecting spiraling operating expenses and fierce competitions, also keep us worried. Moreover, concerns regarding the slowdown of Chinese economy along with increased natural gas imports may dent the profits of the company going forward. Consequently, the stock is expected to underperform the broader market and is viewed as a risky bet.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $85.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 6,874.4% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 193,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 7.8% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

