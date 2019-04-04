Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for NWF Group (NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a market cap of $67.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.