Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ERM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of LON ERM opened at GBX 1,308 ($17.09) on Monday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52-week low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,462 ($19.10). The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99.

In other news, insider Andrew Rashbass sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £52,352.60 ($68,407.94).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

