Pearson (PSON) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 756.45 ($9.88).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 831.20 ($10.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 730.40 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 70.30 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 65.30 ($0.85) by GBX 5 ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pearson will post 5590.00039193345 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

