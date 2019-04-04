Pearson PLC (PSO) Receives $10.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.89 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of PSO opened at $11.19 on Monday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1715 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

